Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Scores 24 points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Vucevic finished Monday's 122-121 win over Toronto with 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes.

Vucevic embraced a more significant role on offense Monday since Zach LaVine (back) was sidelined, and the big man responded by posting his 14th appearance with at least 20 points in the current campaign. The veteran big man has been very efficient of late, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Over his last five appearances, Vucevic is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor in that span.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now