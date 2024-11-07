Nikola Vucevic News: Scores 25 efficient points
Vucevic racked up 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Timberwolves.
Vucevic embraced a bigger role on offense with Zach LaVine (thigh) sidelined, and the big man responded with an excellent performance. This was Vucevic's third game with 20-plus points across his last four outings, and the sixth time he's achieved that feat in his nine contests. Vucevic also has seven double-doubles in that span, and despite his age, he's been one of the most consistent big men in the league over the first two weeks of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now