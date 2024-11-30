Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Vucevic News: Scores season-high 32 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Vucevic had 32 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 138-129 loss to the Celtics.

Vucevic posted his best scoring mark of the season, and he posted a surprising stat line considering he battled with Kristaps Porzingis on both ends of the court all game long. Vucevic also notched his third consecutive double-double, and he's posted five double-doubles over his last seven contests.

