Nikola Vucevic News: Season-high 39 points Thursday
Vucevic ended Thursday's 139-124 victory over the Spurs with 39 points (16-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes.
Vucevic led both teams in scoring Thursday, and his 39 points was the fifth-best scoring output of his NBA career. Vucevic has shot 58.3 percent from the field and 48.2 percent from three-point range over his last 10 outings, and over that span, he has averaged 22.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 31.2 minutes per game.
