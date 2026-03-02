Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Second straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:38am

Vucevic chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 victory over the 76ers.

It's not surprising to see Vucevic record double-doubles in back-to-back games -- what's more impressive is that he's done it coming off the bench both times. It's unclear if Vucevic will move into the starting lineup at any point this season, but the veteran big man is finding ways to remain productive regardless of his role. Since making his debut with the Celtics on Feb. 6, Vucevic is averaging 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game across nine outings off the bench.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Vucevic See More
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
NBA
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
14 days ago