Nikola Vucevic News: Second straight double-double
Vucevic chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 victory over the 76ers.
It's not surprising to see Vucevic record double-doubles in back-to-back games -- what's more impressive is that he's done it coming off the bench both times. It's unclear if Vucevic will move into the starting lineup at any point this season, but the veteran big man is finding ways to remain productive regardless of his role. Since making his debut with the Celtics on Feb. 6, Vucevic is averaging 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game across nine outings off the bench.
