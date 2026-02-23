Nikola Vucevic News: Settling into bench role

Nikola Vucevic headshot

Vucevic ended Sunday's 111-89 victory over the Lakers with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes.

The star big man is still acclimating to his new surroundings in Boston, so fantasy managers should remain patient for the time being. Vucevic has averaged 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest in his last five games (no starts), shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

