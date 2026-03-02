Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Vucevic is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Neemias Queta resting, Vucevic will make his first start as a member of the Celtics. Through nine games with Boston, the big man is averaging 12.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc in 23.8 minutes per contest. Luka Garza and Amari Williams will provide center depth behind Vucevic for Monday's contest.

Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics
