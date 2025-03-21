Nikola Vucevic News: Sniffs triple-double in victory

Vucevic ended with 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 victory over the Kings.

Vucevic stuffed the stat sheet en route to his 39th outing with a double-double or better across 62 regular-season appearances. The big man posted game-high marks in rebounds and assists, and he also finished as the Bulls' third-leading scorer behind Coby White (35 points) and Kevin Huerter (25 points). Vucevic has made six appearances (five starts) since returning from a seven-game absence due to a calf injury, during which he has averaged 15.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 three-pointers across 28.2 minutes per contest.