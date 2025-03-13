Nikola Vucevic News: Still under minutes restriction

Head coach Billy Donovan said Vucevic has been cleared to play 28-to-30 minutes against the Nets on Thursday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Vucevic returned Monday from a seven-game absence due to a calf injury, and he finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in a 121-103 win over the Pacers. He came off the bench in that contest, and it's not yet known whether he'll rejoin the Bulls' starting five for Thursday's bout.