Nikola Vucevic News: Still under minutes restriction
Head coach Billy Donovan said Vucevic has been cleared to play 28-to-30 minutes against the Nets on Thursday, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
Vucevic returned Monday from a seven-game absence due to a calf injury, and he finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in a 121-103 win over the Pacers. He came off the bench in that contest, and it's not yet known whether he'll rejoin the Bulls' starting five for Thursday's bout.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now