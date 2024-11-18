Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Vucevic News: Struggles in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Vucevic had nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets.

The Bulls were run out of the building in this contest, limiting the minutes of all the key players. Vucevic has been outstanding this season with second-round value in nine-category formats, so fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this outlier performance.

