Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vucevic headshot

Nikola Vucevic News: Won't start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Vucevic will come off the bench in Monday's game against Indiana.

Vucevic is set to return from a seven-game absence streak due to a calf injury, though he'll operate under a minutes restriction of 26 to 28 minutes off the bench, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. The veteran big man has averaged 15.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.

Nikola Vucevic
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now