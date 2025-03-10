Nikola Vucevic News: Won't start Monday

Vucevic will come off the bench in Monday's game against Indiana.

Vucevic is set to return from a seven-game absence streak due to a calf injury, though he'll operate under a minutes restriction of 26 to 28 minutes off the bench, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. The veteran big man has averaged 15.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.