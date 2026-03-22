Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Clifford exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Clifford seemingly turned his left ankle before grabbing at it and limping to the locker room. If he's unable to return for the already shorthanded Kings, Malik Monk and Doug McDermott will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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