Nique Clifford Injury: Out at least one week
The Kings announced Monday that Clifford has been diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain following an MRI and will be re-evaluated in one week, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Clifford sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games as a result. With the Kings holding a record of 19-53, it wouldn't be surprising if the club exercised caution with the rookie first-round pick and shut him down for good if he hasn't made any notable progress when he's re-evaluated. Devin Carter, Daeqwon Plowden (foot) and Malik Monk are candidates to see expanded roles for as long as Clifford is sidelined.
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