Nique Clifford Injury: Questionable to face Atlanta
Clifford (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
It was reported Monday that Clifford was expected to miss at least one week due to a left mid-foot sprain, though there's a chance he will return Saturday. If the rookie first-rounder is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for guys like Daeqwon Plowden, Devin Carter and Malik Monk.
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