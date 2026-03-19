Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford Injury: Ruled out with hamstring soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Clifford is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to left hamstring soreness.

Clifford is sitting out for the first time since October. The rookie swingman can be viewed as day-to-day prior to Sunday's tilt versus the Nets. Malik Monk is a candidate to join the starting lineup Thursday, and Doug McDermott should stick around in the rotation as well.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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