Nique Clifford Injury: To miss at least one week

Clifford has been diagnosed with a left mid-foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Clifford sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets, and he'll be sidelined until early April at the earliest. With the Kings holding a record of 19-53, it wouldn't be surprising if the club exercised caution with the rookie first-rounder going forward. Devin Carter, Daeqwon Plowden (foot) and Malik Monk are candidates to see expanded roles for as long as Clifford is sidelined.