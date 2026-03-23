Nique Clifford Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Clifford (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Clifford departed Sunday's contest early with what has been labeled left foot soreness and will remain out for Tuesday's game. The rookie has started each of his past 11 appearances and has been logging heavy minutes, so look for guys like Malik Monk, Devin Carter and Daeqwon Plowden (foot) to see increased action Tuesday. Clifford's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Magic.
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