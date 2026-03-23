Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:28pm

Clifford (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Clifford departed Sunday's contest early with what has been labeled left foot soreness and will remain out for Tuesday's game. The rookie has started each of his past 11 appearances and has been logging heavy minutes, so look for guys like Malik Monk, Devin Carter and Daeqwon Plowden (foot) to see increased action Tuesday. Clifford's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Magic.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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