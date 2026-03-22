Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 6:17pm

Clifford (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Nets. He'll finish with seven points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

With Clifford and Killian Hayes (toe) exiting Sunday's contest early, the Kings will have only eight available players to finish the game. Expect more minutes for Malik Monk, Doug McDermott and Devin Carter while Clifford is out.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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