Nique Clifford News: Across-the-board effort
Clifford provided 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-109 loss to Charlotte.
Clifford continues to make the most of a good thing, logging at least 31 minutes for the sixth time in the past seven games. Although his percentages have been somewhat of an issue, his ability to chip in across multiple categories has him positioned as a must-roster player. During that seven-game period, Clifford has averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers, good enough for borderline top 90 value.
