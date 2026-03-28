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Nique Clifford News: Available versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Clifford (foot) is available to play in Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Clifford was anticipated to miss a week. However, the left mid-foot sprain caused him to miss only two games. The 2025 No. 24 overall pick will presumably reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. With Killian Hayes (finger) also available, Malik Monk, Daeqwon Plowden and Devin Carter might see less work.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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