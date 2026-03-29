Nique Clifford News: Back in starting lineup
Clifford will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Clifford returned from a two-game absence Saturday and struggled, making just one of 11 shots from the floor. Clifford will return to a starting role for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. Over his last five starts, he holds averages of 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.
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