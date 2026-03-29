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Nique Clifford News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Clifford will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Clifford returned from a two-game absence Saturday and struggled, making just one of 11 shots from the floor. Clifford will return to a starting role for the second half of the team's back-to-back set. Over his last five starts, he holds averages of 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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