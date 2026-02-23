Nique Clifford News: Career-high six steals

Clifford contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and six steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Clifford brought the defense Monday, recording a career-high six steals. Despite still coming off the bench, the rookie has been able to maintain a starter-level role, having played at least 28 minutes in seven straight games. Although his production is likely to fluctuate, his defensive floor is relatively safe, making him a viable 12-team asset across most leagues.