Nique Clifford News: Career-high six steals
Clifford contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and six steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 123-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Clifford brought the defense Monday, recording a career-high six steals. Despite still coming off the bench, the rookie has been able to maintain a starter-level role, having played at least 28 minutes in seven straight games. Although his production is likely to fluctuate, his defensive floor is relatively safe, making him a viable 12-team asset across most leagues.
