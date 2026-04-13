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Nique Clifford News: Closes out season strongly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:43am

Clifford totaled 24 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Clifford was one of the young players who benefited from steady playing time in a struggling Kings team, and his numbers evolved as the season went on. The former Colorado State standout started in 28 of his 75 appearances and posted decent numbers, averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. However, his growth after the All-Star break was noticeable, as he averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 23 games since the break while shooting 35.9 percent from three.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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