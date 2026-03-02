Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford News: Drops team-high 26 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:58am

Clifford notched 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Lakers.

Making his second straight start in place of Keegan Murray (ankle), Clifford led the Kings in scoring while seeing a career-high workload. The rookie wing has averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes in 12 games as a starter this season, and with Murray out until at least mid-March -- and maybe longer, with Sacramento in full tank mode -- Clifford's fantasy value is headed up.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
