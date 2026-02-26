Nique Clifford News: Enters starting five

Clifford is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Clifford and Devin Carter will both move into the Kings' starting lineup due to the absences of Keegan Murray (ankle) and Russell Westbrook (thigh). It will be Clifford's 11th start of the season, and as a starter, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.3 steals over 31.9 minutes per game.