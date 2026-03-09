Nique Clifford News: Fills up box score in win
Clifford finished Sunday's 126-110 victory over the Bulls with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes.
The rookie first-rounder is benefitting from Sacramento's youth movement, starting five consecutive games and playing significant minutes. Clifford has averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per game during this span, so he's showing some promise on both ends of the court.
