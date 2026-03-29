Nique Clifford News: Goes 1-for-11 in return

Clifford (foot) finished Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Hawks with three points (1-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block over 23 minutes.

Clifford was given the green light to return from a two-game absence due to a left mid-foot sprain. He came off the bench in his return but struggled mightily from the field, with the 1-for-11 performance dropping his field-goal percentage to 40.2 percent on the campaign. The rookie first-round pick should see plenty of playing time down the stretch for the non-contending Kings, and while he should be able to put up serviceable counting statistics, he'll likely remain a drain in the field-goal and free-throw percentage categories.