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Nique Clifford News: Goes 1-for-11 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:22pm

Clifford (foot) finished Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Hawks with three points (1-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block over 23 minutes.

Clifford was given the green light to return from a two-game absence due to a left mid-foot sprain. He came off the bench in his return but struggled mightily from the field, with the 1-for-11 performance dropping his field-goal percentage to 40.2 percent on the campaign. The rookie first-round pick should see plenty of playing time down the stretch for the non-contending Kings, and while he should be able to put up serviceable counting statistics, he'll likely remain a drain in the field-goal and free-throw percentage categories.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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