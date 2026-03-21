Nique Clifford News: Good to go Sunday
Clifford (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Clifford will return from a one-game absence due to left hamstring soreness. In his 10 appearances leading up to the absence, Clifford averaged 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.9 minutes.
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