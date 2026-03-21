Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Clifford (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Clifford will return from a one-game absence due to left hamstring soreness. In his 10 appearances leading up to the absence, Clifford averaged 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.9 minutes.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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