Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford News: Moved to bench vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:26pm

Clifford is not in the Kings' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The rookie first-rounder stepped into an expanded role just before the All-Star break, highlighted by his 30-point performance in a loss to the Cavaliers on Feb. 7. Clifford has started seven of the Kings' last 10 games, but he'll come off the bench Thursday due to the return of Keegan Murray, the latter of whom missed 20 consecutive games since early January because of a sprained left ankle.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
