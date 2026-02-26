Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford News: Nabs four more steals in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Clifford notched 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-97 loss to the Rockets.

The rookie wing has suddenly become a terror on the defensive end of the court, recording 12 steals over the last three games and multiple pilfers in eight of the last 13. Over that stretch, which includes six starts prior to the All-Star break, Clifford has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 threes in 31.6 minutes. Keegan Murray aggravated his ankle issue Wednesday and played only nine minutes, and if he ends up missing significant time once again due to the injury, Clifford would likely rejoin the starting five.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
