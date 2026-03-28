Nique Clifford News: Not starting in return

Clifford won't start Saturday's game against the Hawks, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

The rookie first-rounder is available to return from a two-game absence due to a left mid-foot sprain, though Malik Monk will remain in the starting five. Over 46 appearances off the bench this season, Clifford has averaged 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per contest.