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Nique Clifford News: Pops for 20 against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Clifford ended with 20 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over the Warriors.

The rookie wing is having a productive final stretch of the season. Clifford has started six straight games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals as the injury-ravaged Kings play out the string.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
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