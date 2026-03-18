Nique Clifford News: Posts decent line in blowout loss

Clifford finished with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 loss to the Spurs.

Clifford logged the second-highest minute total in the squad during a lackluster performance from most of the team. Clifford and Maxime Raynaud were the primary offensive catalysts during the blowout, and both players seem poised to be part of a youthful core that will likely remain on the roster while the team executes a complete overhaul. The 2025 first-round pick didn't do enough to make waves in the ROY race, but the Colorado State product has earned 20 starts this season and will likely continue that trend as the season winds down.