Nique Clifford News: Pours in 23 points
Clifford posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 117-113 victory over the Pelicans.
Clifford started for a third consecutive game and bounced back from a tepid nine-point effort against the Raptors. Clifford's increased involvement could be a preview of next season, as the Kings are likely to unload veteran talent to pursue a high first-round pick.
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