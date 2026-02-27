Nique Clifford News: Solid final line in victory
Clifford posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 win over the Mavericks.
Clifford had a tough time getting his shot to fall, but his sheer volume helped him score in double digits for a third straight game. He also dished out a career-high seven assists. Clifford jumped into the starting lineup Thursday with Keegan Murray (ankle) and Russell Westbrook (thigh) sidelined, but the rookie figures to return to a bench role once Sacramento shakes the injury bug.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nique Clifford See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break8 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups9 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster15 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nique Clifford See More