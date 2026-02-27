Nique Clifford headshot

Nique Clifford News: Solid final line in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Clifford posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 win over the Mavericks.

Clifford had a tough time getting his shot to fall, but his sheer volume helped him score in double digits for a third straight game. He also dished out a career-high seven assists. Clifford jumped into the starting lineup Thursday with Keegan Murray (ankle) and Russell Westbrook (thigh) sidelined, but the rookie figures to return to a bench role once Sacramento shakes the injury bug.

Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings
