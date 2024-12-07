Noah Clowney Injury: Back at practice

Clowney (ankle) has been cleared to practice, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney was shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Nov. 27, but he's progressing well in his rehab and has been given the green light to practice. However, the team neglected to reveal what types of activity he's been cleared to take part in, so his timetable for a return remains a bit unclear at this juncture.