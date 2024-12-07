Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Clowney (ankle) has been cleared to practice, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney was shut down for two weeks after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Nov. 27, but he's progressing well in his rehab and has been given the green light to practice. However, the team neglected to reveal what types of activity he's been cleared to take part in, so his timetable for a return remains a bit unclear at this juncture.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now