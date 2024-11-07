Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Clowney (hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness and his status for Friday's game versus Boston is uncertain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney missed Brooklyn's previous contest due to a hip injury, but it is unclear if that ailment is still bothering him. Regardless, the Nets should release an official injury report clarifying Clowney's status against the Celtics sometime Thursday.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
