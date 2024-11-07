Noah Clowney Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Clowney (hip) didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness and his status for Friday's game versus Boston is uncertain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney missed Brooklyn's previous contest due to a hip injury, but it is unclear if that ailment is still bothering him. Regardless, the Nets should release an official injury report clarifying Clowney's status against the Celtics sometime Thursday.