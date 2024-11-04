Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 3:22pm

Clowney (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

With Ben Simmons (rest) and Clowney unavailable, the Nets will be shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Nic Claxton is available but remains on a minutes limit during the second half of a back-to-back set. Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams are candidates for increased roles versus Memphis. Clowney's MRI returned clean Monday morning, and his absence is merely precautionary, so he should have a chance to suit up Friday in Boston.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now