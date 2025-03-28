Noah Clowney Injury: Downgraded to questionable Friday

Clowney (wrist/illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Clowney was initially listed as probable due to right wrist soreness, though he has since been downgraded to questionable while dealing with an illness. If the 20-year-old forward is unable to play Friday, Jalen Wilson and the recently acquired Drew Timme could see a bump in minutes.