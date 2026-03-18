Noah Clowney Injury: Exits early Wednesday

Clowney won't return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a right wrist sprain. He'll finish with three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across eight minutes.

Clowney logged just under eight minutes in the first quarter and won't play in the final three due to the wrist injury. Danny Wolf and Chaney Johnson are candidates to see increased burn while Clowney is sidelined. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Knicks.