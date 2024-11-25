Noah Clowney Injury: Gets MRI on ankle

Clowney got an MRI on his ankle Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of the Nets' 108-103 win over the Kings. The results of the MRI have not come in, but it will provide clarity on the severity of Clowney's ankle injury. If Clowney were to be sidelined for multiple games, Trendon Watford (hamstring), Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams would all be candidates to see increased playing time.