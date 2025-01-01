Noah Clowney Injury: Goes to locker room

Clowney exited Wednesday's game against the Raptors after suffering an apparent back injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney took a hard fall on his back late in the third quarter of Wednesday's game. He was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power but should be considered questionable to return. While he's idle, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin could see more minutes.