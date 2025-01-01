Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Clowney exited Wednesday's game against the Raptors after suffering an apparent back injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney took a hard fall on his back late in the third quarter of Wednesday's game. He was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power but should be considered questionable to return. While he's idle, Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin could see more minutes.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now