Noah Clowney Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Clowney needed assistance walking back to the locker room after turning his ankle with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter. If the 20-year-old is unable to return, Ziaire Williams and Tosan Evbuomwan will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.