Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 5:42pm

Clowney went back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney needed assistance walking back to the locker room after turning his ankle with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter. If the 20-year-old is unable to return, Ziaire Williams and Tosan Evbuomwan will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
