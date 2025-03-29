Noah Clowney Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Clowney is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to an illness.

Clowney was initially on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sore right wrist, but it was an illness that ultimately kept him from playing in the Nets' 132-100 loss. The second-year forward looks like he'll have a chance at returning to action Saturday, though a decision on his status may not be made until closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.