Noah Clowney Injury: Likely to face Boston on Tuesday
Clowney (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Clowney is expected to return to game action following a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The 20-year-old forward has missed 18 of the club's last 21 outings, meaning he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to suit up Tuesday.
