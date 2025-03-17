Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Likely to face Boston on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 2:32pm

Clowney (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Clowney is expected to return to game action following a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The 20-year-old forward has missed 18 of the club's last 21 outings, meaning he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to suit up Tuesday.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now