Noah Clowney headshot

Noah Clowney Injury: Likely to play vs. LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:20pm

Clowney (wrist) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After drawing a start in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, Clowney is trending toward playing Friday against Los Angeles. The 20-year-old big man is averaging 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 35.8 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
