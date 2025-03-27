Noah Clowney Injury: Likely to play vs. LAC
Clowney (wrist) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After drawing a start in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, Clowney is trending toward playing Friday against Los Angeles. The 20-year-old big man is averaging 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 35.8 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.
