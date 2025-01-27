Noah Clowney Injury: Night ends early with ankle sprain

Clowney will not return to Monday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Clowney needed assistance walking back to the locker room after injuring his ankle in the second quarter and will finish the game with six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one rebound across 12 minutes. The 20-year-old's absence for the second half could open up more playing time at power forward for Tosan Evbuomwan.