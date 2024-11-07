Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney Injury: Officially deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Clowney (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

While Clowney could miss Friday's game due to an illness, he had missed Brooklyn's previous contest with a hip injury. If Clowney is ruled out against Boston, Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith will likely soak up most of the team's minutes in the frontcourt.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
