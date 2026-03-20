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Noah Clowney Injury: Out Friday, doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Clowney (wrist), who's out for Friday's game against the Knicks, is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney is having his right wrist sprain evaluated, which will likely cost him at least two games. In his absence, the door is open for the likes of Chaney Johnson, Ziaire Williams and Drake Powell to claim a more sizable role.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
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