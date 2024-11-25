Fantasy Basketball
Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 1:18pm

Clowney (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Clowney suffered a left ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings, so it's not surprising to see him sidelined for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set. With Ben Simmons (back/rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) also sidelined, Trendon Watford (hamstring), Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Williams are candidates for increased roles.

Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets
